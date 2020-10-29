Gov. Lamont working with Massachusetts governor to get Bay State off CT COVID-19 Travel Advisory list

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut has expanded its COVID-19 travel advisory Tuesday; Massachusetts is now on the list. Now, Governor Ned Lamont says he’s working with MA leadership to get them off the list.

Connecticut’s travel advisory list is getting longer and longer; Tuesday, MA, California, and Pennsylvania were added. There are now 40 states and two territories on the list.

As of Tuesday, – as it is for all states on the Travel Advisory list – if you enter the Bay State, you have to quarantine for 14-days or get a negative COVID-19 test result.

This after MA surpassed 15 new cases per 100,000 residents this week.

Rhode Island and New Jersey would also be on there if not for an agreement Governor Ned Lamont has with the governors of those states. No matter how high cases climb, Rhode Island, New Jersey, and New York will not be added to the travel advisory. He signed a revised executive order Tuesday exempting all three states.

Wednesday, Gov. Lamont said he is in talks with Mass. Governor Charlie Baker to get his state off CT’s Travel Advisory list.

“We’re going to work something out with Massachusetts, as well. It’s absolutely impossible to enforce travel restrictions between contiguous states. People are driving across the border to get milk or something else,” Gov. Lamont said Wednesday.

At Bradley International Airport Tuesday, we spoke with several travelers who say they are being cautious, but it’s not stopping them from visiting those hot spot states.

“You gotta be careful. But, we’ve got a business to keep going,” said Tom Neyhart, who is traveling for business. “We’ve got 270 employees that rely on us and their families, so we’re being very careful. But it’s important for us to keep our business going.”

“No, we are not concerned,” said Tim Pickard, who is traveling to Florida. “We’ve got all of our stuff getting checked regularly, so we’re in the clear. You can’t be paranoid.”

This all comes as Connecticut itself is seeing rising coronavirus numbers, too.

News 8 asked the governor about possibly screening or even testing passengers as they arrive at CT airports. He said it was something they are looking into.