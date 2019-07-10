Granville Fire delivered 12,500 gallons of water to Granby, Connecticut fire

GRANBY, Conn (WWLP) – The Lost Acres Fire Department, Granville Fire Department, and East Granby Crews were called to a fire in Granby, Connecticut around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Granby Police Chief William Tyler told 22News, the fire began just after 5 a.m. at a single-family home. While officials are still looking into what caused the fire, Tyler said a propane tank exploded.

According to the Granville Fire Department, five of their firefighters were provided to work with the Lost Acres Fire Department and East Granby crews on putting out the fire.

Granville Fire Department also provided 12,500 gallons of water to the drop tanks.

Firefighters said the house was destroyed in the fire.

Additionally, our 22News crew was not allowed near the fire for some time due to ammunition in the home that was set off by the flames. One resident suffered a minor injury.

A section of Lost Acres Road was closed and one lane reopened as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday we’ll let you know when the road fully reopens.