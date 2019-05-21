Great White Shark ‘Cabot’ tracked off coast of Connecticut

The photos and video of Cabot above were taken last year when it was tracked off the coast of Nova Scotia.

GREENWICH, Conn. (WWLP) – A Great White Shark named Cabot was tracked off the coast of Greenwich, Connecticut, by a group of researchers from OCEARCH on Monday.

It’s the first time a Great White Shark has ever been tracked in the Long Island Sound. Cabot weighs in at 533 pounds and is nearly 10 feet long.

22News went to the nearby community of Norwalk, Connecticut, to speak with Dave Sigworth of Maritime Aquarium. He cautioned that there have been inaccurate pings in the past.

“If it’s really here, that’s very exciting,” Sigworth said. “It just shows another evidence of the Sound’s rebound that the Long Island Sound is cleaner than it has been in decades.”

Sigworth said the Great White Shark most likely came into the sound during a seasonal migration up North.

“If it’s here, it’s because of food,” Sigworth explained. “If it’s finding food sources that would sustain it, it will stick around, and if not it would continue to move on.”

Sigworth said its common for Great Whites to hang out around the coast of Cape Cod due to the seal population there.

Sigworth said if you’re headed to Connecticut anytime soon, you shouldn’t be afraid of the water. The last shark attack in the Long Island Sound was in 1961.

“The odds of you running into that shark are astronomical,’ Sigworth said. “I don’t think as we come into a holiday weekend that anybody has anything to worry about.”

Although it may be the first time a Great White made its way that far west into the Long Island Sound, it’s definitley not the only shark in the Sound’s waters. Sigworth told 22News they believe there are four native species of sharks swimming off the coast of Connecticut — Sand Tiger Sharks, Sand Bar Sharks, and two types of Dog Fish sharks.

Cabot’s latest ping on Tuesday was south of Montauk, New York.

Be advised! For the first time ever, we are tracking a white shark in the Long Island Sound. 9’ 8” @GWSharkCabot is just off the shore near Greenwich. Follow him using the browser on any device at https://t.co/paqCMWe00M pic.twitter.com/td8e5eZUUY— OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) May 20, 2019

You can track Cabot here, but since he’s so popular, OCEARCH’s tracking tool may be lagging.

Oops…looks like my little stunt visiting the Long Island Sound overloaded the @OCEARCH tracker!!! My bad



The Tracker is running kinda slow since you many of you logged on to check out where I’m at. pic.twitter.com/EuB18qTbs0— Great White Shark Cabot (@GWSharkCabot) May 20, 2019

