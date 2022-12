MANCHESTER, Conn. (WWLP) – A car crashed into a guard rail on 384 in Manchester, Connecticut this week, sending the metal right through the passenger side, between both front seats, and then out the back of the car.

Manchester Fire and Rescue says after impaling the car, the guard rail extended 20 feet out the back of the car. According to a post on their Facebook page, only the driver was in the car, and they were not seriously hurt.