Gyms and health clubs reopen in Connecticut

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – After months of being shut down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Connecticut’s gyms and health clubs are once again open as the state begins Phase 2 of its reopening process.

Members are back to exercising at Planet Fitness in Enfield, but extreme caution is still being taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the facility. Managers told 22News, how important it is for them and their members to follow protective measures.

“We have quite a lot of personnel walking around and our staff is going around cleaning the equipment,” Planet Fitness Regional Manager Aniket Giri explained. “We want to keep our members safe and our staff members safe as well.”

“So we have key members out on the floor constantly,” Kristin Fothiathis, manager, said. “Making sure they’re wiping down all the hot spots, all the machines, door handles, making sure that our locker rooms are being sanitized regularly.”

This phase of reopening in Connecticut also includes indoor dining, with some restrictions, along with amusement parks, movie theaters, nail salons, and tattoo parlors.