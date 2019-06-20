Hartford Line carries over 600,000 passengers in its first year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hartford Line celebrated its first year of operations this week.

The commuter rail line has seen over 630,000 passengers in its first year. The line travels from Springfield to New Haven, making stops in Windsor Locks, Windsor, Hartford, Berlin, Meriden, and Wallingford.

The line began services June 18 of last year.

Amherst resident Rebecca Nordstrom told 22News she was excited for a new, easier way to visit family in New York.

“I love the idea that there are two lines. Connecticut Rail now has a commuter line that connects up with metro north and it’s a lot less expensive than Amtrak,” she said. “And I’m excited to be trying it for the first time today.”

There are 12 trains that travel from Springfield to New Haven daily.