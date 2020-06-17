Hartford PD issue Silver Alert for missing mother and daughter, father wanted for questioning

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department released a Silver Alert early Wednesday morning for a missing mother and daughter. Police are searching for the father of the daughter for questioning in relation to the missing persons report.

According to Hartford officers, the missing mother and daughter were last seen with the baby’s father, who has two active domestic violence-related warrants.

Police identified the daughter as Heavenly Smith, who was reported missing by a DCF social worker on Tuesday. According to DCF, Heavenly and her mother, Kiana Quiroz, are both missing. DCF last saw Heavenly on Sunday at approximately 8 a.m. in Hartford.

Officers learned Heavenly and her mother could be at a residence in Waterbury, but police were unable to locate them at the given location.

Heavenly Smith is described to have black hair and weigh 6 lbs. She is 11 days old.

Kiana Quiroz is a Hispanic woman with dark hair, hazel eyes, stands 5′ 5″ tall and has a scar across her chest. She is 18-years-old.

Wanted for questioning for the reported missing persons is the 27-year-old father of Heavenly, James Smith. Smith is known to operate a white Subaru station wagon with a CT registration of 808XYH.

There is potential that the three are together and are likely to be in Hartford or Waterbury. Police believe the mother and daughter were taken against their will or foul play is involved, but Smith may have information about their whereabouts.

Police are investigating.

Stay tuned for more information.