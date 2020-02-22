Hartford Police arrest 6 in Super 8 motel shooting death over stolen sunglasses

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department has arrested six people in connection with a shooting death at a Super 8 motel in January.

According to the Hartford Courant, the incident started over the theft of a pair of Cartier sunglasses. Police said the theft happened on New Year’s Eve. The stolen glasses then set forward a domino effect of crimes including arson, the shooting of a woman on Plainfield Street, and then the death at the motel.

On Jan. 11 police responded to the Super 8 at 57 West Service Rd. for a report of an unresponsive person. The victim, later identified as 23-year-old Kashnielle Haye, of Hartford, was inside his own rented room where he was found with trauma to the head and face.

On Wednesday, police arrested 25-year-old Quinton Prince and 23-year-old Kareem Andrew, both of Hartford. Police said both have been charged with felony murder, criminal attempt robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Prince is being held on $1 million bond. Andrew is being held on a $750,000 bond. On Friday, police announced six people in total were arrested. The latest arrest was 24-year-old Jehroam Ormsby.

The Courant reports Ormsby was the catalyst for plot that resulted in Haye’s death. It was his family home that attempted arson was at and it was his 57-year-old mother, Karen Leon, who was shot on Plainfield Street. Both incidents happened on Jan.15.

Haye reportedly stole the glasses from Ormsby on Dec. 31. He then conspired with several friends, including two women, to lure Haye to the motel on Jan. 11 with the promise of “liquor and a sexual liaison.”

“Six individuals conspired together to go to the Super 8 motel to lure an individual [Haye] at that location for the promise of alcohol and sexual favors they all responded and met in the parking lot of the hotel,” police said during a news conference Friday.

The plan was to storm the room and take the glasses back. After the women got Haye to the motel, Ormsby and his other friends arrived just after 1:30 a.m. A struggle ensued and Haye was shot in the head. His body was discovered after he failed to check out.

Ormsby along with 25-year-old Denzell Bell, of Hartford, 21-year-old Tiasjah Acosta, of Windsor, and 21-year-old Andrea Silvers, of Windsor, were arrested and charged with felony murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and attempted first-degree robbery.

All but Ormsby were ordered held in lieu of $1 million bonds.

Mayor Luke Bronin released the following statement: