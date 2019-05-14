Hartford police investigating sexual assault case involving two juveniles

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford Police Department is investigating a sexual assault incident that allegedly took place at the PAL program.

According to police, Hartford officers responded to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center on May 7 for a report of a sexual assault. Upon further investigation, police determined the incident occurred at the PAL program on 85 Edwards Street, and that a boy lured a girl to an unsupervised area of the building.

The girl alleges that the boy performed a lewd sexual act, then both returned to the program.

Police say the incident was reported the next day and the suspect has been suspended from the program pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to officials, the PAL program is operated by a board of directors from various organizations throughout the city and provide services to youth between the ages of 6 to 18.

Officials added that the PAL program offers a variety of activities which serves 60 – 90 kids per weeknight as well as weekends when field trips, competitive athletics and other programs are conducted. There are currently over 1,500 youth in the newly formed database

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.