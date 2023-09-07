HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford police officer is dead following a crash Wednesday night, and a second officer is in stable but guarded condition, according to police.

Hartford police confirmed with News 8 early Thursday morning that one of the officers involved in the crash was pronounced dead. Hartford police said a suspect had been taken into custody.

The crash occurred just before 10:30 p.m. near Asylum Avenue and Cogswell Street in Hartford.

Just before 5 a.m. Thursday, a police procession escorted the fallen officer’s body from Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford to the office of the chief medical examiner in Farmington.

Watch the procession in the video below.

Police have not released any information on what caused the crash. Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday morning.

Connecticut State Police released a statement following the officer’s death.

“This is a tragic incident. Our hearts and prayers go out to the Hartford Police Department and their families. Our Troopers are available to assist the Hartford Police Department with whatever they may need during this difficult time. Our CARS and CDMCS detectives were asked to assist by the State’s Attorney. CDMCS has assumed the accident investigation. This is all the information we have available for release at this time.”

The last time a Hartford police officer died in the line of duty was in May 1996, when Thomas B. Toohey suffered a heart attack.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.