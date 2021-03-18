Hatchet-wielding 16-year-old breaks into Watertown home, attacks juvenile inside, police say

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Watertown teen has been arrested after police said he broke into a home and tried to kill a juvenile with a hatchet.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home near Morris Town Line Highway and Bassett Road in Watertown. Upon arrival, police learned that the suspect entered the home and started to attack a juvenile in the head, legs and hands with an “edged weapon.”

Family members learned of the intrusion and intervened by distracting the attacker. A family member then chased the suspect, known to the victim as a 16-year-old from Watertown, who jumped out of a second-story window and ran into the woods with the family member chasing him.

Officers set up a perimeter and entered the woods searching for the suspect. The Connecticut State Police Patrol and K9 Divisions were also called to search the area. Officers were able to make phone contact with the suspect, who made his location known. Police went to his location and took him into custody.

Investigators recovered a hatchet, large kitchen knife and a machete along with duct tape and binoculars.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but expected to be okay.

The unidentified suspect was charged with criminal attempt at murder, home invasion,

assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, stalking in the first

degree, risk of injury to a minor and burglary in the first degree.

Police said the victim knew the suspect but they were not friends. They said this was a targeted attack.