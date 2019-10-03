Health advisory issued due to use of foam in Bradley firefighting effort

WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP) – The town of Windsor, Connecticut has issued a health advisory about the possibility of firefighting foam getting into the Farmington River, following Wednesday’s vintage plane crash at Bradley International Airport.

The health advisory states that people should not come into contact with foam they may encounter on the river or river banks, or also in storm drains, manholes, or catch basins. They are also urging people not to take fish from the river.

The foam was used by firefighters Wednesday to put out the massive fire that erupted following the crash of the World War II-era B-17 bomber. The foam contains potentially cancer-causing PFAS chemicals.



The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says it is working to minimize foam releases into Rainbow Brook, which is immiediately adjacent to the airport.



The warning comes after an estimated 50,000 gallons of water and firefighting foam stored at a private hangar at Bradley leaked into the river back in June.



The advisory will remain in place while health officials evaluate the potential impact from the discharge.