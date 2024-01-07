WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WWLP) – The Winter Storm Warning is causing some delays at Bradley International Airport on Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Monday for Hampden Hampshire, and Franklin Counties and until 7 p.m. Sunday for Berkshire County. View the video player above for Sunday’s full weather forecast.

According to a news release from Bradley, the airport is open despite the weather conditions and snow removal operations are ongoing. Around 20 percent of flights that are scheduled on Sunday are canceled and three percent of flights are delayed.

The flights that are going to be impacted by the weather the most are the morning departures.

If you have plans to fly on Sunday, be sure to check in with your airline before heading to the airport.