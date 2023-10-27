SOMERS, Conn. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was found seriously injured after crashing into a tree in Somers, Connecticut on Thursday.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers were called to Springfield Road near the area of Hampden Road in Somers for a report of a car crashing into a tree Thursday evening. When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old Holyoke man in the driver seat who was seriously injured. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center for his injuries.

The intersection of Springfield and Hampden Roads was closed for roughly four hours as troopers investigated the crash. About 20 feet of guard rail was also damaged in the crash.

Anyone that may have witnesses the crash is asked to contact Connecticut State Trooper Spruielle at Jordan.spruielle@ct.gov or called 860-896-3200 ext. 8074.