STORRS, CT. (WWLP) – A homicide victim in Connecticut has been identified as a UConn student.

Hartford Police were going to a single-car crash in the area of High Street when they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds outside of the car.

Zaid Deje Langs-Myers, 18, of Windsor later died at the hospital. He had just finished his freshman year at UConn.

Police believe the robbery of marijuana was the motive for the shooting and they are working on some strong leads to determine a suspect.