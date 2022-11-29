HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – A Connecticut State Police dog will receive a new protective vest from a non-profit organization.

The bullet and stab protective vest was donated to K9 Nitro by Vested Interest in K9’s Inc., which was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Web Industries of Hartford, CT, the State Police announced on Monday. It will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity located in East Taunton, Massachusetts whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests, and other assistance, to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit has provided over 4,845 protective vests through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million since they were established in 2009.

K9 Nitro will be equipped with a new vest valued between $1,744 to $2,283, which weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds within eight to ten weeks.