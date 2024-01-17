CLINTON, CT. (WWLP) – Fire crews in Clinton, Connecticut were sent to a call about a horse stuck in a swamp Tuesday morning.

According to the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department, at 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, crews received a call from a horse owner asking for help with a horse that was stuck in a swamp. The Durham Animal Response Team and a veterinarian who specializes in horses were also requested.

When crews arrived, they were directed to a swamp that was just north of the horse barn, and they found the 5-year-old horse. The horse had gotten startled, broke through a wooden fence, and was located 200 feet from the shore in 3-4 feet of muddy water.

Photo courtesy of the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department

Crews put on cold water exposure suits and enter the swamp to lead the horse back to shore. The horse collapsed from exhaustion 20 feet from shore, so crews used sheets of plywood and rubber barn stall mats to create a bridge to slide the horse toward shore.

The Durham Animal Response Team provided animal-specific tools to assist with removal, and the horse was able to get back onto its feet and was escorted to the barn for treatment.

The whole operation took about two hours, but in the end, the horse was saved and no one was injured.