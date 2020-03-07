Hospital employee from NY is first to test positive for coronavirus in Connecticut

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A person working in Connecticut has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Governor Ned Lamont, the woman is an employee at Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital who lives in New York State and came into contact with a person in her community who has the virus.

The woman is back home and is in self-quarantine in Westchester County, New York. Lamont said officials have notified the people she has come into contact with over the last few days. Those who show symptoms within 14 days will be tested.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced on Friday that 42 tested have administered in Connecticut. So far, all of them have been negative. Eleven are still in the queue to be tested.

“There is no one, as to date, no positive COVID-19 cases in Connecticut,” Renee D. Coleman-Mitchell, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health said in a news conference. “Keep in mind, this particular case, the source was started in New York.”

Connecticut has one kit for coronavirus testing; one kit provides 600 tests. Lamont has requested additional kits from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Coleman-Mitchell said the extra kit should be in next week.

Officials reminded people to wash their hands frequently for 20 seconds and avoid shaking hands with another person. Residents are asked to avoid going to work if they feel ill.

Lamont stressed that he wants residents to remain calm.

“We have been expecting exposure of this virus in Connecticut for several weeks, so its presence should not surprise anybody. This is no cause for panic or anxiety as our public health officials and medical experts have been making every effort to put every precaution possible in place.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal released the following statement: