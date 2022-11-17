WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) The holiday season is here, and with that holiday travel. Navigating an airport during the holiday travel season can be tricky, and The Connecticut Airport Authority, or CAA, has some tips and tricks for passengers to make travel easier for everyone.

We are excited to kick off the holiday season at Bradley International Airport,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the CAA. “The airport community has been working diligently behind the scenes to prepare for the busy travel season and is committed to assisting passengers on their journey to take their vacations and reunite with family members. We thank our loyal passengers for choosing Bradley for their holiday travel and look forward to welcoming them this season.”

To make holiday travel as smooth as possible, CAA recommends confirming flights before check in, arriving early, plan for parking, and be aware of and follow TSA guidelines. Anyone picking up a passenger during the Thanksgiving holiday is encouraged to use the Cell Phone Waiting Lot. For the latest parking information, the official Bradley International Airport parking website can be found at https://parkbradleyairport.com/.