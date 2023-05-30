WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – TSA officers at Bradley International Airport located an inactive 75mm artillery shell Monday.

The inert artillery shell was located in a passenger’s checked bag. Although the shell was not active, all types of artillery shells are not allowed, according to TSA.

As for smaller shell casings, the TSA website states, “Empty shell casings are allowed in carry-on bag as long as the projectile is no longer intact. They are allowed only if the primer has been removed or has been discharged. If the projectile is attached & the powder has been drilled out, it is considered a replica and not allowed in carry-on.”

Check on the TSA website for the full guidelines on traveling with a firearm and ammunition.

How to travel with a firearm:

An unloaded firearm can be transported by placing it in a locked hard-sided container as a checked bag only. The firearm should be declared when the airline is checking your bags at the ticket counter. The case must be locked and not easily accessible.

Replica firearms and firearm parts such as magazines and firing pins can be placed in checked bags but are not allowed in a carry-on bag. Rifle scopes are allowed in a carry-on.

How to travel with ammunition:

Ammunition can be transported in a checked bag only and must be placed in a secured box or hard side case containing an unloaded firearm. Small ammunition, up to .75 caliber and shotgun shells, must be packaged in a fiber, wood, plastic, or metal box designed to carry ammunition and must be declared to the airport.