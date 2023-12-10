THOMPSON, CT. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police troopers rescued an injured hawk that was hit in Thompson on Saturday.

According to the Connecticut State Police, at 1:30 p.m. officers were sent to an address in Thompson for a report of an injured hawk that was hit by a moving pick-up truck.

The hawk suffered a head injury, causing the hawk to be disoriented. The troopers brought the injured hawk to a wildlife sanctuary in Plainfield for further evaluation and treatment.

Courtesy of Connecticut State Police

There is no word on the condition of the hawk at this time.