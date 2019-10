WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Passengers were waiting to take off when a B-17 plane crashed on a runway at Bradley International Airport.

22News interviewed passengers inside the terminal. Watch the video to hear what some of them saw and heard.

THE LATEST: B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport

PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Aircraft crash at Bradley Airport

AUDIO: B-17 crew’s communication with Bradley tower before crashing

Latest News: