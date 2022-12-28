SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General is investigating the death of a Massachusetts man while in the custody of South Windsor police.

The Office of the Inspector General said on December 26, while in the custody of the South Windsor Police Department, 55-year-old Kevin Doherty of Boston died. Police arrested Doherty on family violence charges on December 23 and he was held on a $250,000 bond.

Around 12:20 p.m. on December 26, dispatch noticed Doherty in distress in the South Windsor Police Department holding facility. Officers responded and found Doherty unresponsive.

Officers began CPR and Doherty was brought to Manchester Hospital where he was pronounced dead. As of Wednesday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not determined Doherty’s manner of death.

The Office of Inspector General along with the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection and Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad are conducting the investigation.