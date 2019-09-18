It’s Connecticut day at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Today is Connecticut day at the fair. It’s usually one of the busiest weekdays! Visit the Nutmeg State on Avenue of States featuring local seafood, agriculture and history.
Visit the Connecticut Building
“Governor Wilbur C. Cross placed the cornerstone of the Connecticut Building on Sept. 20, 1938, just as the mighty “Hurricane of ’38” hit the fairgrounds. The building was officially opened and dedicated the following year. At a cost of $85,000, the fifth addition to the Avenue was modeled after the Old Statehouse in Hartford. With its famous Bulfinch front, the building features brownstone, brick and dignified wooden columns.”According to The Big E
Watch Mass Appeal Live from The Big E starting at 11:00 a.m.
Photos: Take a look inside Connecticut Day
