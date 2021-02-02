It’s the Law: Clear snow off your vehicle

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The police in Enfield is reminding drivers to make sure you clear the snow off your vehicle.

According to the Enfield Police Department, operating your vehicle upon a roadway while it is still covered in snow and ice could result in a $120 fine. Any snow left on top of vehicles could fly off and cause accidents for others.

In Massachusetts, officers can issue a $40 fine for impeded operation if a driver has obstructed windows and a $200 fine for driving with an unsecured load, which can include heavy sheets of snow or ice on a car’s roof.