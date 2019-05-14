JetBlue: Global software outage impacts multiple airlines

(WTNH) – A global software outage is impacting multiple airlines on Tuesday morning.
JetBlue says that customers may experience delays at check-in counters at some airports due to a Sabre outage, which is an airline reservation system.
It’s unclear what other airlines the outage is affecting but JetBlue released the following statement to their customers:
“Systems are recovering after a global Sabre outage impacting multiple airlines. While we do not expect significant operational impact to flights today, JetBlue customers may experience longer lines in some airports this morning as we resolve any lingering issues related to the Sabre outage. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”
Due to the long lines expected, travelers may want to head to the airport earlier than planned if flying out Tuesday.
Flight Tracker on WWLP.com
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.