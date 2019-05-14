JetBlue: Global software outage impacts multiple airlines

FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2011, file photo, a JetBlue logo is displayed on the side of a jet as it taxis at Boston’s Logan International Airport. JetBlue Airways is taking applications for 24 slots in a new program to train novice pilots to fly a passenger jet. The airline said Monday, March 7, […]

(WTNH) – A global software outage is impacting multiple airlines on Tuesday morning.

JetBlue says that customers may experience delays at check-in counters at some airports due to a Sabre outage, which is an airline reservation system.

It’s unclear what other airlines the outage is affecting but JetBlue released the following statement to their customers:

“Systems are recovering after a global Sabre outage impacting multiple airlines. While we do not expect significant operational impact to flights today, JetBlue customers may experience longer lines in some airports this morning as we resolve any lingering issues related to the Sabre outage. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

Due to the long lines expected, travelers may want to head to the airport earlier than planned if flying out Tuesday.

Are you on flight 1734? There is a delay on an earlier flight that has caused this flight to be delayed. We’re working to minimize the delay as much as possible. If you DM us your name and confirmation code we can take a look to see how we can help. https://t.co/xSmyP7Lfyg— JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) May 14, 2019

Argh @JetBlue your app is down all morning long. Now I have to kill a tree at check-in. pic.twitter.com/kVVXdEgJNw— Will Yu (@yuwillw) May 14, 2019

