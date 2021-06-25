JetBlue offering non-stop service to Miami from Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – If you have travel plans that will take you to South Beach, you can now fly there directly from Bradley International Airport.

JetBlue is now offering one non-stop flight daily from Bradley to Miami International Airport seven days a week.

The Miami-bound flight will depart Bradley at 9:25 A.M., arriving in South Florida by 12:30 in the afternoon. Return flights will depart Miami at 1:15 P.M., and arrive in Connecticut at 4:10.

Jet Blue will run the flight on an Airbus A-320.