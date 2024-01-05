SOMERS, Conn. (WWLP) – Residents of Somers Connecticut are coming together to support a family devastated by a house fire, that took the lives of four children earlier this week.

A fundraiser was held Friday night at Joanna’s restaurant in Somers to support the Angel Fund, which was set up by the town as a way to support the surviving family members of the fire

The band Steel-N-Eazy, who were playing at the restaurant Friday night, has decided to donate any money and tips they would have been paid for their performance to the Angel Fund.

22News spoke with the restaurant’s manager, Jeff Lipton about the Somers community coming together after the tragedy. “Everyone from every kind of business is doing something, individuals are doing all kinds of different things,” said Lipton. “So it’s a Somers come together kind of with this week and as the t-shirt says, we’re Somers strong.”

Lipton also said that the restaurant would match the first $1,000 donated tonight and a portion of employees’ tips will also be going to the fund.

