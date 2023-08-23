ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Officials at Johnson Memorial Hospital in Enfield hosted a blessing and a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to reopen the Karen Davis Kryznowek Cancer Center.

The new Karen Davis Kryznowek Cancer Center is part of a $40 million expansion and renovation project gar is designed to create a “hub” for outpatient services on the hospital’s Enfield campus. The project added 5,500 square feet to the center and brought all of the hospital’s outpatient cancer services, such as Radiation Oncology, Medical Oncology, and physician offices, to one place.

The construction project also includes new Medical Oncology infusion bays that have privacy screening, televisions, and a space for supporting family members or friends.

The S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center will include an upgraded surgery center with four new state-of-the-art operating rooms, recovery areas, and extra medical office space once the project is complete.

Johnson Memorial Hospital and Home & Community Health Services provide health care services to people living and working in north central Connecticut and western Massachusetts, according to their website. Back in 2016, Johnson Memorial Hospital and Home & Community Health Services became a part of Trinity Health Of New England, which is an integrated healthcare delivery system that is a member of Trinity Health, Livonia, Michigan, one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic healthcare delivery systems in the nation that serves communities in 22 states.