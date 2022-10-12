WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The jury has determined conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay a total of $965 million to the relatives of eight victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and an FBI agent for spreading the lie that the 2012 shooting was a hoax.
Twenty children and six adults died in the shooting on Dec. 14, 2012. The defamation trial was held at a courthouse in Waterbury, about 20 miles from Newtown, where the shooting took place.
The trial featured tearful testimony from parents and siblings of the victims, who told about how they were threatened and harassed for years by people who believed the lies told on Jones’ show.
The trial began on Sept. 13 and the jury began to deliberate on Oct. 6. On the third full day of deliberations, the jury reached a verdict.
The jury was instructed to arrive at two compensatory damages amounts per plaintiff: one sum for defamation damages and another for emotional distress damages.
The jury awarded the 15 plaintiffs the following compensatory damages.
Erica Lafferty awarded $76 million
Defamation: $18 million
Emotional distress: $58 million
David Wheeler awarded $55 million
Defamation: $25 million
Emotional distress: $30 million
Francine Wheeler awarded $54 million
Defamation: $24 million
Emotional distress: $30 million
Jacqueline Barden awarded $28.8 million
Defamation: $10 million
Emotional distress: $18.8 million
Mark Barden awarded $57.6 million
Defamation: $25 million
Emotion: $32.6 million
Nicole Hockley awarded $73.6 million
Defamation: $32 million
Emotional distress: $41.6 million
Ian Hockley awarded $81.6 million
Defamation: $38 million
Emotional distress: $43 million
Jennifer Henzel awarded $62 million
Defamation: $21 million
Emotional distress: $31 million
Donna Soto awarded $48 million
Defamation: $18 million
Emotional distress: $30 million
Carlee Soto-Parisi awarded $66 million
Defamation: $30 million
Emotional distress: $36 million
Carlos M. Soto awarded $57.6 million
Defamation: $18.6 million
Emotional distress: $39 million
Jillian Soto awarded $68.8 million
Defamation: $30 million
Emotional: $38.6 million
William Aldenberg awarded $90 million
Defamation: $45 million
Emotional distress: $45 million
Robert Parker awarded $120 million
Defamation: $60 million
Emotional distress: $60 million
William Sherlach awarded $36 million
Defamation: $9 million
Emotional distress: $27 million
