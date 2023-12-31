MIDDLETOWN, CT. (WWLP) – After eight years of service with the Middletown, Connecticut Police Department, K-9 Koda officially retired on Sunday.

Officer Matt Bloom and his partner K-9 Koda have been working together for the past eight years, according to the Middletown Police Department- Connecticut. Koda has had multiple successful tracks, recovered evidence, and apprehensions, and is well known throughout the community and with the kids in their schools.

Team Koda has won several awards, such as 1st place at the 2021 Connecticut K-9 Olympics obstacle challenge.

Team Koda also, on their final shift together, apprehended one of five suspects who were wanted in a home invasion.

K-9 Koda will be missed by the department as well as in the community.

We wish you many more years of belly rubs and kong toys buddy! Congratulations and thank you for your service! Middletown Police Department- Connecticut