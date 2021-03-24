Large fire at former factory building in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Several fire departments have been called in to put out a large fire at a former factory building near the Connecticut River in Enfield.

The fire, which was reported just before 6:45 A.M., is at the former “Casket Building” located on North River Street in the Thompsonville section of town.

Video taken by the Enfield Fire Department’s Public Information Officer Mark Zacaro showed large flames coming from all windows of the four-story brick building.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.