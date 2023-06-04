HARTFORD, CT. (WWLP) – Connecticut lawmakers voted Friday to tighten the state’s marriage laws, prohibiting anyone under the age of 18 from being issued a marriage license.

The legislation cleared the Senate unanimously. It updates a 2017 anti-child marriage law that advocates contending created a loophole by allowing 16- or 17-year-olds to be married if their local probate court judge approves a petition filed on the minor’s behalf by their parent or guardian.

The new law does not allow for anyone under 18 to be married under any circumstances, including if they are emancipated.

Connecticut is one of multiple different states across the country this year that moved to raise the minimum age to legally marry to 18, including Vermont. Bids to raise the minimum marriage age in West Virginia and Washington have been stalled.