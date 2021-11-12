Lawmakers look to students on how to spend funds in Conn. school districts

US President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses in response to coronavirus, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, February 22, 2021. – The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has been a key lifeline to businesses amid the Covid-19 crisis, but the smallest among them, those least likely to have relationships with banks, often missed out. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

CONN. (WWLP) – In Connecticut lawmakers are looking to high school students on how to spend a portion of the American Rescue Plan funds that was sent to the state’s school districts.

Over 43 districts will collect student proposals for how best to spend the $20k dollars allocated to each school. Proposals can start to be submitted later this month. On March 11th each school will hold a vote where the student body will select the proposal they prefer.

State officials have called the contest “a first-in-the-nation statewide student civic engagement initiative.”