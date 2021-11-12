Lawmakers look to students on how to spend funds in Conn. school districts

CONN. (WWLP) – In Connecticut lawmakers are looking to high school students on how to spend a portion of the American Rescue Plan funds that was sent to the state’s school districts.
Over 43 districts will collect student proposals for how best to spend the $20k dollars allocated to each school. Proposals can start to be submitted later this month. On March 11th each school will hold a vote where the student body will select the proposal they prefer.
State officials have called the contest “a first-in-the-nation statewide student civic engagement initiative.”