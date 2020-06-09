Lawsuit filed in deadly B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Survivors, as well as family members of passengers who died in a B-17 plane crash at Bradley International Airport this past fall, are suing the foundation that operated the vintage aircraft.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Hartford, alleges that the Collings Foundation was negligent, and thus responsible for the deadly crash on October 2, 2019.

Seven people were killed, and seven others were injured when the World War II-era aircraft crashed while attempting to return to the airport just minutes after takeoff. The flight was part of the “Wings of Freedom Tour,” which was sponsored by the Collings Foundation, a Stow, Massachusetts-based educational nonprofit.

There were 13 people on board the plane at the time of the crash; three crew members and ten passengers. Of those, the pilot, copilot, and five passengers were killed, while five passengers and the flight engineer survived. An airport employee on the ground was also injured when the plane came down.

“The Crash was the result of the negligence, recklessness, and callous indifference of the Collings Foundation, and its agents, trustees, servants and/or employees that resulted in the horrific death of five passengers and serious and permanent bodily and emotional injury to five other passengers,” the complaint’s introduction states.

Among other things, the suit alleges passengers were not all seated in approved seats, and were not properly instructed in how to use the aircraft’s military-style seat buckles. They also say passengers were not made aware of how to open the passenger entry door or emergency exits.

