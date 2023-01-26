ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The LEGO Group announced this week it is moving its corporate headquarters from Enfield, Connecticut to Boston.

The LEGO Creative Child Care Center is open to the community, not only LEGO employees, so people are questioning the impact the company’s move will have on this center. The good news for people in the area is that LEGO Group’s move won’t affect the child care center, which is actually owned and operated by KinderCare Learning Centers, which is is based in Portland, Oregon.

“We certainly do support LEGO and have a great partnership with LEGO and while it will be sad to see them move to Boston in a couple of years, I’m happy to say that we will remain in Enfield and will continue serving families,” said KinderCare Spokesperson Colleen Moran.

The child care center has been there for more than 30 years. The LEGO group opened its Enfield location in 1975 and employs around 740 workers. Right now, there is not a decision yet on whether the child care center will change its name once LEGO’s move is complete.