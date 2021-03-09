Lifting restrictions may not create stampede back to offices

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Not all Connecticut businesses are planning to rush back into their offices following Gov. Ned Lamont’s decision to lift restrictions on offices.

Many business leaders say they expect a slower reentry now that many office workers have spent nearly a year working remotely.

David Griggs, President and Chief Executive of the MetroHartford Alliance, an economic development group, told the Hartford Courant that he sees more companies opting for a hybrid working life with some time in the office and some time spent working remotely. “You’re going to see it trickle back in, and it’s going to be slow,” Griggs told the newspaper.

Lamont also announced dramatic rollbacks on other restrictions Thursday, covering restaurants, stores, houses of worship, gyms, and others that will be allowed to go back to full capacity on March 19. Masks and social distancing protocols will still be required, which could put a pause on many workers returning to their offices right away.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin told the newspaper he doesn’t expect significant change in downtown offices until the summer or fall. Meanwhile, he will focus on creating opportunities for outdoor activity in the warmer months.