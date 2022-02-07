Limousine driver dies after lifesaving attempts from Connecticut troopers on I-91

Viewer’s discretion is advised on the video above.

WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP) – Despite the life-saving efforts of Connecticut State Troopers, the limousine driver who suffered a medical emergency on I-91 early Friday morning has passed away.

During the rainstorm, Connecticut State Troopers were called to a limousine that was travelling northbound on I-91 near Exit 35 in Windsor. It was reported that the driver was having a medical emergency that made him go unconscious and stop breathing.

The State Troopers determined the driver was unresponsive with no pulse and proceeded to perform CPR, utilizing a bag valve mask to help with breathing. When EMS showed up, Troopers continued to help with CPR and rescue breathing.

A pulse was found when the driver was in the ambulance, however, he was not able to breathe on his own. Troopers drove the ambulance in order for EMS to continue care on the way to Hartford Hospital. Unfortunately, the driver later died at the hospital.