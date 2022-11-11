WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – An improperly stored firearm was seized at Bradley International Airport Thursday.

According to Dan Velez, the spokesperson for TSA New England, TSA agents discovered a loaded .380 caliber handgun with six rounds in a passenger’s carry-on bag.

If you are looking to transport a firearm on a plane, you must place the unloaded firearm in a locked hard-sided container and place it in a checked bag only. You must also inform the airline when checking in your bag at the ticket counter. Locked cases that are easily opened are not allowed.

This is the fourth firearm detected by the TSA at Bradley International Airport this year.