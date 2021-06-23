Local dispensary ‘excited’ about marijuana being legalized in Connecticut

(WWLP) – The recreational use of cannabis is now legal in Connecticut after Governor Ned Lamont signed it into law Tuesday.

It’s a big moment for the cannabis industry and businesses in Massachusetts are happy to see the drug becoming more accepted. Connecticut has become the 19th state to legalize adult recreational marijuana.

People age 21 and older will be allowed to possess and consume up to one and a half ounces of marijuana beginning July 1 under the new law. In 2023, people will be allowed to grow up to 3 plants for personal use.

Connecticut will also erase past convictions for marijuana offenses.

“It means cannabis is becoming more de-stigmatized it means people are recognizing the benefits both for medicinal use and recreational use. We are excited about what Connecticut is doing,” Lewis Goldstein, chief marketing officer at INSA said.

Lewis did say that it’s illegal for out of staters to bring back purchases from Massachusetts. They chose their site because of its close proximity to the highway, so they may be able to get some CT residents before dispensaries are allowed to open in 2022.

Dispensaries won’t be allowed to open until May 2022, and they expect that half of the licenses will be made available to residents of disproportionately impacted communities. Which also lays the groundwork for a new cannabis industry in the state and attempts to address racial inequities stemming from the nation’s war on drugs.

You may possess up to 1 ounce of weed and up to 5 grams of marijuana concentrate outside of your home. Using marijuana in public is prohibited. If an area bans tobacco smoking, that means it also bans smoking marijuana. You may use marijuana only in your home.

Connecticut is the fourth state to legalize cannabis for adults this year, following New York, Virginia, and New Mexico.