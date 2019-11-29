Local residents crossing state lines to start holiday shopping

ENFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – Black Friday shopping has officially begun, but not here in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Blue laws prevent stores from opening on Thanksgiving. That’s why they’re lining up at Kohl’s in West Springfield, waiting for the doors to open at midnight.

While you were eating turkey, and spending time with family, others were starting their holiday shopping early, but not in western Massachusetts.

More than 100 people lined up outside the Enfield Best Buy hours before the store opened at 5:00.

A cold and windy Thanksgiving didn’t stop bargain-hunters from buying discounted TVs, tablets, and laptops. Many from north of the state line.

Bryan Davey of Palmer told 22News, “I’m just grabbing a couple movies, a couple games. I have to go to work early in the morning, so I wanted to get here as early as possible so I can go to bed as early as possible.”

Despite the exponential growth of online shopping, Springfield resident Kevin Rodriguez told 22News he still likes to shop in the store so he knows exactly what he’s buying. He said, “To feel it and touch it versus going online and not be able to see it, so I like coming into the store and looking at it.”

Across the country, 39 million people planned to shop on Thanksgiving Day, according to the National Retail Federation. But almost three times that many, 115 million are expected to start their holiday shopping on Black Friday.

Massachusetts is one of only three states in the entire country that prohibits stores from opening until midnight on Thanksgiving.