Local shoppers rushing to complete Christmas shopping

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP)- Its that time of year.

We’re one week into December which means crowded shopping malls, even during a pandemic.

“Everyone is keeping their distance and staying safe, so as long as everyone is being safe, then I’m safe,” said Cody Auclair of West Springfield.

Typically for many people, their holiday shopping lists takes them to the mall. 22News asked local residents at a crowded Enfield Mall Sunday why they still did in-person shopping with COVID cases rising.



“One of my gifts for him is coming before Christmas and one his gifts for me is coming in on Christmas,” said Kim Bonacker of East Longmeadow. “So even just shopping online a month in-advance, there are still a lot delays going on with the shopping so its hard to guarantee when it’ll get here.”



“And sometimes when you get the delivery, its not what you were hoping for, the size isn’t what you thought it would be,” said Carol Lietz of Somers, Connecticut. “Yesterday I was here [the plaza] returning something from Amazon.”



Online holiday shopping was expected to increase by 30 percent this year, so shipping could be a struggle for retailers facing a higher online demand.



According to the National Retail Federation, more people this year are willing to spend more money on gifts during the holiday season to lift up their loved ones

