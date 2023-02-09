WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died after crashing his car on Interstate 91 in Windsor Thursday morning.

According to state police, the man lost control of his car for an unknown reason while traveling Northbound on the Exit 38 HOV off-ramp just before 7 a.m. He collided with the concrete median barrier, drove through the Poquonock Avenue intersection, and collided with the concrete bridge abutment on the opposite side of the intersection.

The driver, 66-year-old Leonard Price, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash caused the car to dangle from the I-91 overpass. Windsor police said Price was the only person in the car, and due to the car’s location, it was difficult for crews to get to him. The vehicle was removed from its hanging location around 10 a.m.

As of 12 p.m., Route 75, under the overpasses from the I-91 Northbound exit off-ramp to Day Hill Road, remains closed. Interstate 91 Northbound lanes are closed, while Southbound is open to traffic. The HOV lanes remain closed.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone who was driving through the area and witnessed the collision, or has a car equipped with a dashboard camera, is urged to contact Trooper Michael Dean at (860) 534-1098 or via email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

