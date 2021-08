WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – A man was found dead near the ramp of exit 42 off I-91 in Windsor Locks Sunday night.

Connecticut State Police were called to a report at 7:35 pm. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the I-91 northbound exit 42 off ramp. Drivers were asked to find a different route.

The Central District Major Crime Unit is investigating what happened.