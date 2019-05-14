Man injured after tree in Suffield falls on top of him

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A man was injured just over the state line in Connecticut after a tree fell on top of him.

Suffield Police Chief Richard Brown told 22News, police were called to the intersection of Forest Road and Babbs Road in West Suffield at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday.

The man’s initial call to police stated that a tree had come down and that his leg was injured.

Brown said the man’s leg was broken and he was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.