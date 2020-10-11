Man killed after car loses control, erupts in flames on I-91 in Connecticut

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was killed when the car he was driving lost control and crashed, sparking a large fire on I-91 in Wallingford Saturday afternoon.

At 3:03 p.m., a 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was traveling on Interstate-91 Northbound in Wallingford, a half-mile south of Exit 14 when the driver lost control and impacted with a wire rope guide on the left shoulder. The vehicle then continued over a grassy area in the median before impacting a concrete bridge support, causing the vehicle to erupt in flames.

CT DOT reported the crash just after 3 p.m. Saturday. The Interstate-91 Northbound roadway between Exits 13-14 and the Southbound lane Between Exits 14-13 were closed due to the fire, and the scene was cleared just after 9 p.m. that evening.

Connecticut State Police identified the driver as 31-year-old David Valentine, of East Hampton. Valentine was pronounced dead on scene of the crash.

The circumstances around this accident are currently unknown.

Connecticut State Police Troop I is investigating this incident. Anyone who may have witnessed or has information on this accident — including video or images — is asked to contact TFC Timothy Ruppar at (203) 393-4200, or timothy.ruppar@ct.gov.