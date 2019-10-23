Man pleads guilty to secondary role in 16-year-old’s killing

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP Modified) — A Connecticut man is facing three years in prison for his role in stabbing a 16-year-old boy to death in Enfield.

Michael Cerrato, of Enfield, pleaded guilty Monday to hindering prosecution and attempting to tamper with physical evidence.

Prosecutors say Justin Brady and another teen met to have a fistfight in Enfield the night of Sept. 10, 2018. They say as they were fighting, the other teen pulled a knife and stabbed Brady. The other teen is awaiting trial on a manslaughter charge.

Prosecutors say the 21-year-old Cerrato drove the other teen to Hartford and returned to the crime scene where he lied to police about what happened. Cerrato asked his father to remove the knife used to stab Brady, but his father refused.

Cerrato faces three years in prison at sentencing.