ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A former Connecticut man who pleaded guilty to cocaine trafficking charges has been sentenced to prison.

According to the U.S Attorney’s Office in Connecticut, 29-year-old Juan Sanchez-Razon, also known as ‘Juanito,’ of Mexico but formerly residing in Enfield was sentenced to 25 months in prison for charges in connection with a drug trafficking operation throughout the Enfield and Springfield areas.

In October 2021, DEA agents from the Hartford Task Force began investigating a drug trafficking organization in the Enfield area that had ties to a Mexican drug cartel. The investigation revealed Sergio Horta-Molina of Suffield arranged shipments of cocaine and other drugs to Connecticut and then handed them out to other members to sell the drugs on a street level.

One of these shipments was scheduled to be delivered as a package from California to Sanchez-Razon’s home in Enfield. On April 27, 2022, Sanchez-Razon delivered that package to another person. That person was stopped by police before the package could be delivered to Horta-Molina. The package contained a kilogram of cocaine.

On May 5, 2022, officers searched Sanchez-Razon’s home and found approximately 100 grams of cocaine and roughly $7,000 in cash. He was arrested on June 21, 2022 and pleaded guilty on March 3 to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. He will also be facing immigration proceedings when he is released from prison.

Horta-Molina also pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges and was sentenced to 94 months in prison.