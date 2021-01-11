Man taken into custody after reportedly stabbing 19-year-old cashier at Walmart in Connecticut

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating an assault at Walmart on Wolcott Street on Sunday afternoon.

Police report 40-year-old Hichman Asfir, of Stamford, assaulted a 19-year-old female cashier.

According to police, the cashier was scanning a gallon of milk for the customer and informed him of the total amount. Then, he reportedly walked around the register, grabbed her by the hair and stabbed her with a folding knife to the left side of her head.

After the assault, the victim fell to the floor. At that time, Asfir dropped the knife and sat down against the wall near the cash register area.

The victim said she does not know the suspect. She was transported by ambulance to Saint Mary’s Hospital for treatment of a puncture wound behind her left ear. She is reported in stable condition.

Asfir was taken into custody without incident. The folding knife was recovered and seized for evidence.

Asfir is charged with assault and breach of peace. He is being held on a $500,000 bond pending arraignment in court.