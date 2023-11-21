ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Police in Enfield, Connecticut have recovered the body of a man who had driven his truck into the Connecticut River early Tuesday morning.

According to Enfield Police Chief Aleric Fox, officers had been called to the Donald W. Barnes Boat Launch at around midnight for a report of a possibly suicidal man, whose phone was pinging to the area.

Fox says the man, a 63 year-old from Plainville, Connecticut, appeared to responding officers to be intoxicated. Police attempted to negotiate with the man to have him leave his vehicle, but he abruptly drove the truck into the river.

Rescue, and later recovery services were called in, including Connecticut State Police and Tolland County Dive Services. The man’s body was recovered from the truck at around 3:30 A.M. He was belted inside the vehicle, which was approximately 50 feet from the shoreline and submerged in water about 15 feet deep.

Enfield Police are following up on their investigation into the incident along with Plainville Police.